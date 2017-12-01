Close

Turn tap water into pure mineral water

Green Object

LAVIE is a subtle combination of a Moso bamboo box that hosts a borosilicate glass bottle resistant to shocks and heat. 


LEDs embedded in the wooden casing help purify 1 liter of tap water in only 20 minutes.

Giving Back

Nature Inspired

By reproducing  a natural process with UV-A rays, LaVie eliminates chlorine, bacteria, and viruses from tap water.


Our natural filtration process gives LAVIE water a purity and taste comparable to mineral water.

What would it take to ensure that everyone in the world had access to clean water? 


We are committed to giving back and donating to Red Cross and all eligible NGOs one LAVIE set for each unit ordered on Kickstarter.

For people in developing countries,

clean drinking water makes a difference.

For every unit backed, Solable — the company behind LAVIE, is committed to offering a LaVie SUN product to an NGO.


Our donations will be distributed across several NGOs like La Croix Rouge Française /  Solidarités International /  Solidarité Eau du Sud. 


This is our trusted way to provide safe drinking water where it's most needed. 

